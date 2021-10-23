Jennifer Aniston making fans 'choose' a hairstyle from Rachel, Alex, Julia & more is pure delight

Jennifer Aniston recently took a walk down memory lane as she shared a series of her previous looks from various movies and television shows on her social media platform. In her post, Aniston shared snaps from Horrible Bosses, Just Go With It, The Morning Show, Friends, among others. “Choose your player,” Aniston wrote along with the pictures.

Aniston shared snaps from her long and fruitful career in which she starred in successful projects and portrayed iconic roles. Fans are left divided as genuine Jennifer Aniston supporters definitely cannot choose just one hairstyle as their favourite! She shared pictures of her in a high ponytail in the 2001 movie Rockstar, with bangs from 2008’s Marley and Me, in blond tresses from 2011’s Just Go With It, in a dark brown ponytail from 2011’s Horrible Bosses, in blunt bangs from 2018’s Dumpling web series, and in a brunette look from 2019’s The Morning Show.

Take a look at Jennifer Aniston’s post:

Some fans in the comment section chose Rachel, whose iconic hairstyle can never be forgotten! Some of the fans also mentioned that they are in love with all the hairstyles mentioned in the post, while others jokingly called her out for making them choose! However, Jennifer's sudden post paying a tribute to her previous hairstyles have been a surprise for her diehard fans.

In other news, Aniston is currently starring in The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon where she is portraying the character of journalist Alex Levy. The series is currently ongoing with their second season on Apple TV+.

