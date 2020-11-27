Jennifer Aniston marks Thanksgiving 2020 with her dog; Courteney Cox recreates Monica's turkey on head dance

On the occasion of Thanksgiving 2020, Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share photos of her recently adopted dog. Meanwhile, Courteney Cox recreated the iconic Monica Geller turkey on the head dance to leave Friends fans in splits.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston reveals she's grateful to her little family this Thanksgiving. The actress, who has spent her year like many other stars in quarantine, took to Instagram and shared three photos to mark the occasion. The Morning Show star was seen seated on the floor with her recently adopted rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield, in her arms. The actress opted for a black turtle neck and a pair of denim for the holiday. She shared the photos with the caption, "We’re grateful."

Jen's ex-husband Justin Theroux took to the comments section and showered her with emojis. He posted a clapping hand, folded hand and a heart emoji on the picture. Reese Witherspoon also commented, "Cutie pies." While Jen left us gushing with her post, her Friends co-star and BFF Courteney Cox left fans in splits with her Thanksgiving 2020 video. The actress recreated the iconic Thanksgiving moment from the show wherein Monica dances with a turkey on her head.

For the unversed, the moment sees Monica donning a Turkey on her head and dancing to cheer Chandler up. The scene appears in The One with the All the Thanksgivings from season 6. In the video Courteney shared, the Friends star jokingly warns fans that she would "snap" if she comes across yet another meme with her turkey of the head dance. Just as she reaches the end of her warning, she surprises fans by recreating the moment herself. She shared the video with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving xoxo #friends"

Check out Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's posts below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Friends alum Matthew Perry engaged to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz; Who's the 29 year old bride to be?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×