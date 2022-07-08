Jennifer Aniston mourns the loss of Morning Show's camera assistant: We are going to miss you

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to mourn the tragic death of The Morning Show's camera assistant who passed away in a tragic motorcycle accident. The actress expressed her grief on the passing of camera assistant, Gunnar Mortenson and paid a heartfelt tribute to him in her Instagram story. Aniston also shared a link for a fund that has been set up to support his family.

Sharing an emotional note on the passing of Gunnar, Jennifer wrote, "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortenson. As a camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you Gunnar."

In her tribute, Aniston also shared two photos of Mortenson, one with his wife and son and another with just his son, and also added the link to Keely's GoFundMe page. The fundraiser was organized by the Los Angeles chapter of the International Cinematographers Guild to help the late camera assistant's family following his tragic demise.

Here's Jennifer Aniston's tribute for Gunnar Mortenson:

Jennifer Aniston has worked on The Morning Show for two seasons and the AppleTV+ show became an instant hit ever since it was first released. Apart from Aniston the show also starred other big names such as Reese Witherspoon, Will Arnett, Billy Crudup, Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Nestor Carbonell. The Morning Show was renewed for a third season earlier this year and Jennifer also teased the same on her social media account.

