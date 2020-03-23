Jennifer Aniston & Nicole Kidman shower Reese Witherspoon virtual hugs on Big Little Lies star's birthday

Although the distance, Reese Witherspoon's friends Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and others made her birthday special virtually.

The self-isolation may have brought down Reese Witherspoon's birthday spirits. However, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and many other friends made sure she has a memorable birthday. The Legally Blonde actress turned 44 on March 22. While she spent her special day surrounded by family, her The Morning Show co-star Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to wish the star. Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of them together, she wrote, "Sending you all the hugs we can’t give each other right now."

Reese shared the wish and replied, "Can't wait to cash in that hug!". Reese's Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman too shared a collage of their photos together and wrote, "Darling Reese, Happy Birthday! You are so so loved. Sending you big virtual hugs and kisses. I’ve made a donation in your name to @nokidhungry xx."

Meanwhile, Laura Dern made a special birthday video for the star. The Academy Award-winner star recorded a video of herself and with her mother Diane Ladd performing a synchronized swim routine in their pool as they sang Happy Birthday. "Amazing day cause we got REESE!!!! Happy birthday, sister," she wrote while sharing the caption.

Shailene Woodley too joined the celebrations by posting a video with a dog face filter. "Everyone, it’s Reese Witherspoon’s birthday. Send her a “happy birthday!” I love you! Woo!" she wrote.

On her birthday, Reese revealed she went on a scenic hike with husband Jim Toth and their son Tennessee. They were companied by her children from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe, Ava, and Deacon. "One of the best birthdays ever! So many thoughtful, beautiful, heartfelt messages from so many of you! Some poems, a home cooked meal, a wonderful performance from my friend, a long nature walk with my family...all gifts from the heart. Thank you to all of you for making me feel so LOVED! I’m a very lucky lady," she said.

