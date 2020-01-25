Jennifer Aniston NOT INTERESTED in rekindling romance with Brad Pitt post epic SAG Awards 2020 reunion?

According to a report, post their epic SAG Awards 2020 reunion, Jennifer Aniston is definitely 'not interested' in rekindling any romantic relationship with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Read below for more details.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made millions of fans have a major meltdown when they had a very public reunion at the SAG Awards 2020. It was the first time, since their divorce in 2005, that the ex-couple conversed friendly in public. While Brad was honoured with the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role award for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jennifer took home the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for The Morning Show.

Many restarted the shipping game between the exes once again but if reports by US Weekly are to be believed then Jennifer is not interested in rekindling with her once upon a time husband. "Jennifer is not interested in Brad in a romantic sense or wanting to get back together with him. They are friends and hang out when they can and that’s all there is to it." a source revealed to US Weekly. However, Aniston doesn't have any ill-feeling towards Pitt and has forgiven him for his past mistakes, especially what he put her through it since she is 'over it'.

The 50-year-old actress' friends are amazed at how she has forgiven the 56-year-old actor and looked past their history. However, since Jennifer is a "good person," she doesn't want to hold onto any bad feelings.

"She appreciates having his support, as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well," the source added.

