Jennifer Aniston to NOT quit acting but could switch gears within Hollywood?

Jennifer Aniston recently confessed she almost quit Hollywood. However, a source said that the actress is not quitting the industry but could shift gears within the industry.
Jennifer Aniston recently set alarms off when she confessed that she was close to quitting Hollywood. The episode took place before she delivered a stellar performance in The Morning Show. The confession had fans expressing their concern over her thoughts. But a source has assured Us Weekly that the actress isn't quitting Hollywood. Instead, she could steer her way into directing. The insider said that the success of The Morning Show has given the confidence to move forward to become a director.

“She worked her butt off to make The Morning Show a success and seeing that happen has given her the confidence to move ahead with her ultimate dream of becoming a director. She enjoys being behind the camera and says it’s her destiny to make that switch," the grapevine informed the publication. The source added that 2020 has been a "groundbreaking year" for the Friends alum. 

Another source added that the actress has been "happier than she has ever been" and has few projects in the making. Apart from the Friends reunion special and the Hail Mary biopic, she has been receiving offers that could capitalise on her massive social following. The report also suggests that Jen has begun opening up about her past lately, which according to the source, is thanks to her therapy and spiritual philosophies. “Jen celebrates all aspects of her life — the good, the bad and the ugly — because it all defines who she is and where she’s at today," the tipster said.

