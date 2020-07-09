Jennifer Aniston is occupied with THIS activity during quarantine and no, Brad Pitt is not involved

Jennifer Aniston has been busy as a bee during the quarantine. The actress has been exploring her creative side during the lockdown while tabloids continue to link her with Brad Pitt.

Although production has come to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, Jennifer Aniston has been the talk of the town for all those Brad Pitt rumours. While she stayed indoors, tabloids speculated that not only was she quarantining with Brad but they were getting married. The wildest rumours involved Shiloh, hoping to call Jen "mummy" and Brad and Jen adopting a baby together. While these rumours served as juicy updates, they weren't supported with convincing proof. While Jen fielded these rumours, the actress reportedly sunk herself in writing.

A source has told Us Weekly that the Friends alum used the lockdown productively, penning scripts and working on creative projects. “Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine. She’s a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative," the insider revealed. A second source informed the outlet that the 51-year-old star “dabbled in personal writing" previously but she feels the timing is "right for her to do it her own way."

The actress was supposed to filming The Morning Show this year. However, the production was halted due to the pandemic. She was also scheduled to film the Friends reunion with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. But that was also impacted by the lockdown. The actress recently digitally reunited with Lisa Kudrow for Variety's Actors on Actors were they duo revealed the reunion will be the cast coming together to talk about the show and they aren't filming an episode reprising their characters. Schwimmer affirmed the same in a recent report. He also said the cast could film the reunion in August. Check out what he said in the link below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×