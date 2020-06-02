Jennifer Aniston once lauded Angelina Jolie with praises long after Friends alum parted ways with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston attempted to put her feud with Angelina Jolie to rest in 2015 by lauding her for her movie.

When Brad Pitt was separating from Jennifer Aniston, rumours were high that Brad cheated on the Friends alum with Angelina Jolie. While Jen chose to believe Brad over the tabloids, the skies came falling down when a few intimate photos of Brad and Angie surfaced. Soon enough, the couple filed for divorce. Although their statement assured that the ongoing speculations weren't the reason, Brad eventually moved on with Angie. Tabloids claimed about a feud between Jen and Angie growing intensely made headlines for a decade.

However, the year Angelina and Brad tied the knot, Jennifer gushed about Angie's Unbroken. In a shocking turn of events at the time, Jen told Entertainment Tonight that she found the movie outstanding. "That movie is so beautiful and wonderful and she did such a gorgeous job," Jen said in 2015. She pulled all the halts when she tried to put an end to the feud rumours. The actress asked people to let go of the past.

"I think that it's time people stop with that petty B.S. and just start celebrating great work and stop with the petty kind of silliness. It’s just tiresome and old. It's like an old leather shoe. Let's buy a new pair of shiny shoes," she added. The statement came the same year as Brad and Angie surprised the world with their intimate wedding. With just 22 guests at the actress's France home, Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars exchanged their vows in the presence of their children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh and Knox. Read all about how different Brad's wedding to Jennifer Aniston was from his ceremony with Angelina Jolie here: Five ways Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's wedding was different from the actor's nuptials with Angelina Jolie

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×