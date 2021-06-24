Jennifer Aniston open to finding a ‘fantastic partner’ but says marriage is not on her radar

Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about her love life in a rare interview, scroll down to see what she said.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston recently got candid about her dating life in a rare interview. The 52-year-old actress revealed that while she is open to falling in love, she will not give into online dating. In a chat with People magazine, Jen said "Absolutely no," when talking about dating apps. "I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

As for whether she would be interested in getting married again, Aniston says she's prioritizing being with a "fantastic partner." "Oh God, I don't know," she says. "It's not on my radar. I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents."

If you didn’t know, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-05. She split from second husband Justin Theroux in 2018 after more than two years of marriage and nearly seven years together.

Just yesterday, the actress opened up about finding peace in her life. “I’m in a really peaceful place. I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs,” she said. “I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being,” she told People.

