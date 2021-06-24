Jennifer Aniston opens up about the guest star whose attitude caused MAJOR problems on Friends set

Jennifer Aniston recently talked about the guest star whose attitude caused MAJOR problems on the Friends set. Scroll down to see what she said.

Actress Jennifer Aniston recently got candid about her iconic show Friends, and while chatting, revealed the guest star who was rude to her. While making an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the 52-year-old actress admitted there was one guest star who rubbed her the wrong way, however, didn’t name names. “The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior,’” Jennifer admitted after speaking about the guest star.

She added, “It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom. And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’ It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just s——- on it.’”

While Kathleen Turner, and others have spoken out about their time on the show, fans have a theory about the guest star in question might be Fisher Stevens. Fisher, who guest starred in an episode of the popular show as Phoebe’s psychiatrist boyfriend Roger, admitted he was a huge jerk to all six of the main stars. “At that moment in my career, I had never done a sitcom before,” he shared with People magazine a few months ago. “I had never heard of Friends because it was just the beginning of the show and I didn’t watch TV at the time much.” Fisher added that after he had learned his lines from the script and flew to Los Angeles to film the episode, he quickly discovered when he got to set that the entire script had already been rewritten.

Credits :People magazine

