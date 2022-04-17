Jennifer Aniston opens up about her insomnia battle: More I worry about it, the harder it is

Jennifer Aniston has admitted that she suffers from insomnia on a regular basis. The 53-year-old actress has had sleep issues for decades and recently revealed that she often fears she won't be able to fall asleep, which causes her stress at night.

"I dread spending another night counting cracks in the walls," said the Morning Show actress said as per PEOPLE, "I think it started somewhere in my 30s or even earlier, but you just don't start to notice the effects of a lack of sleep when we're younger because we're so invincible." However, The former Friends actress went on to say that the more she 'worries' about falling asleep, the more difficult it is for her to do so and that she has even been known to sleepwalk in the past. She told People: 'And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep.

Jennifer, who is said to have sought medical care for her sleeping troubles, claimed that it was difficult for her to stay healthy since she couldn't exercise due to a lack of sleep. However, Aniston sought medical assistance, which she "absolutely recommends others to do," and she's now a part of a new initiative called Seize the Night and Day, where people can get news and advice on how to cope with their own sleep problems.

Meanwhile, along with the medical assistance, Aniston has discovered that having a nightly routine is really beneficial. She takes some time to relax, stretches or performs yoga, and removes her phone from the room. She also tries to "make bedtime the same every night," which is difficult for actresses since "the schedule is all over the place because we're shooting a movie." However, one thing Aniston is not willing to give up, even if it means better rest, is sleeping in bed with her three dogs.

