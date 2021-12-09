Jennifer Aniston opens up about 'hurtful' pregnancy rumours and media narrative about her not having kids

Jennifer Aniston is one of Hollywood's biggest stars and was honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment event. The actress also sat down for an interview with THR where she spoke about her personal life and addressed the "hurtful" pregnancy narrative about her choosing career over kids.

The 52-year-old actress spoke to THR about the attention that her personal life receives and especially how she has often been targetted with the "nasty" narrative of choosing her career over having kids. Opening about how it used to affect her more before, Aniston said, "I used to take it all very personally—the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids' assumptio. It's like, ‘You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't…can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty."

The Friends star further also pointed out how some women escape his criticism and cited an example of Dolly Parton, who also doesn't have kids. The actress further explained that she decided to rise above it all and concentrate on finding a creative outlet to thrive despite all the scrutiny.

In the same interview, Aniston also spoke about the double standard of how men escape all the criticism even if they get married multiple times although the rules change when it comes to a woman. She also recalled what Gloria Steinem said to her about being judged for not being married or having kids and stated, "She said, 'I guess we’re in deep shit.'"

ALSO READ: Justin Theroux shares an UNSEEN photo with ex wife Jennifer Aniston from the sets of The Facts of Life