Jennifer Aniston opens up on Friends being her ‘happy pill’ for 10 years; Says the reunion was 'nostalgic'

Jennifer Aniston has recently revealed that her iconic show Friends was her “happy pill” for all the ten years that it ran on television. In a sneak peek at her appearance of Literally! With Rob Lowe, via People, Aniston has noted that reuniting with her Friends costars felt melancholic and nostalgic after so many years.

Stating that the cast didn’t want to “unwrap” the series with a reunion, Aniston said that they finally agreed to it since their director Ben Winston came up with ideas that didn’t seem would “tarnish” or “cheapen” the show. Aniston also revealed that filming the 2-and-a-half-hours long reunion special took them all down way harder than they had expected! According to People, while Aniston was speaking to Rob Lowe, she opened up on being hurt due to the ‘time travel’ which she had initially thought would be fun.

Reminiscing her old days with the cast, Aniston said that the gap of 16 years has changed them immensely, as the cast, and the show was “like having a happy pill every single day.” She revealed feeling melancholic amid the reunion. “A lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy...for each of us,” Aniston quipped.

Revealing some behind-the-scenes from the show, Aniston said that everyone except David Schwimmer had tears in their eyes. For the unversed, Friends: The Reunion aired in May in which the cast including Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston shared their wonderful memories while filming the hit sitcom Friends which ran for 10 years.

