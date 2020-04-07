Jennifer Aniston ordered art supplies to stay occupied amid COVID 19 lockdown and it did not go as planned

Jennifer Aniston admitted she made a huge mistake while ordering art supplies to stay occupied amid COVID 19 lockdown. Read on to know more.

Jennifer Aniston recently joined Jimmy Kimmel for the at-home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about her experience with social distancing. Unlike a lot of us, who are finding it hard to stay at home, the actress revealed that the quarantine hasn’t been a challenge for her because she is an agoraphobe and usually avoids crowded places and likes to stay at home. However, she did mention that since she has nothing else to do, she is discovering new hobbies and one of them is painting.

The Friends alum spoke about her newfound love for painting and also admitted that she made a huge mistake while feeding her new passion. Inspired by her friend, Jen ordered a paint by numbers project to keep herself busy during the lockdown and while she was expecting a simple supply of paint and books, the 51-year-old star received something entirely different and now she is a not-so-proud owner of an artwork, which is demanding a lot of wall space.

“I guess I ordered something different from what I thought. I thought I had ordered paint by numbers, but what I actually ordered was the actual painting,” she told Jimmy. She did seem impressed by the painting though and told Jimmy that she would have loved to paint it instead of getting a readymade one. “When you see this painting, it was more about I wanted to make it as hard as possible to guess what it was. Look at all these colours! It’s a frog in a bow tie playing golf,” she said. ALSO READ: Spider Man star Tom Holland’s kind gesture towards a homeless man shows he is a superhero in real life

