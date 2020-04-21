Jennifer Aniston posts photobooth pictures to wish Kate Hudson on her birthday and makes us miss our girl gang

Jennifer Aniston shares a series of fun throwback pictures to wish BFF Kate Hudson on her birthday.

Jennifer Aniston got us nostalgic as she posted some throwback photo booth pictures on Kate Hudson's birthday. Jen took to her Instagram handle on Sunday night to virtually wish her bff Kate amidst the lockdown and we have to admit that their crazy pictures got us missing our girl gang! The picture shows the birthday girl Kate Hudson holding a glass of Martini while Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow go all goofy.

"Happy birthday @katehudson, Sending you lots of love and [cocktail emoji]. Wish I could squeeze you today," Jennifer Aniston captioned her post and we can't wait to hit the club and get such fun pictures clicked with our friends too! The series of photobooth photos that the FRIENDS alum shared on her Instagram handle seems to be from her 50th birthday bash last year. Even though Jen couldn't be there physically to celebrate her friend Kate's special day, her post would surely have brought a smile to her face on her 41st birthday.

Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson have been great friends. The two actresses starred together in the 2016 film Mother's Day and bonded like never before. Apparently, sources also say that it was Kate Hudson who convinced Jennifer Aniston to debut on Instagram. Apart from the lovely wishes from her longtime BFF Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson was also surprised by her loved ones who staged a car parade in front of her Los Angeles home. "A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried," she wrote on Instagram.

Credits :Instagram

