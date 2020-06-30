Is Jennifer Aniston quarantining with a mystery someone? Friends alum's fans notice actress talking to someone

Jennifer Aniston recently digitally reunited with Lisa Kudrow and spoke all things Friends. But fans noticed Jen wasn't all alone during the recording.

Is Jennifer Aniston cooped up with a mystery someone? Well, fans have been asking this question since her recent Actors on Actors video released online. The actress, who has parted ways with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, has been believed to be quarantining with her pooch in her Los Angeles home. The Friends alum has been sharing glimpses of her quarantine over the past three months on her Instagram account. But fans are now curious to know if she has someone else at her lavish apartment.

The curiosity arose when fans spotted the actress looking at someone behind the camera while she was recording for the special Variety segment. Eagle-eyed fans spotted The Morning Show star looking away from the screen and suddenly smiling at the mysterious person. She was seen mouthing something similar to "Thank you."

"Can someone tell me if someone's quarantining with Jen? Look at 0.37 and 1.14," a fan took to the comments section and wrote. The speculation paved the way for theories. "There’s probably an assistant, a lighting person, a tech person for setting up the zoom, a makeup artist..etc," a fan pointed out. "right?! It's not Brad (Pitt)! For sure an assistant lol," another fan added.

Whoever it was, Jen and Lisa Kudrow gave us the best hour of our lives this month. They recalled a few of their best memories from the show. Jen confessed that she and Courteney Cox watched the blooper videos like geeks and laughed their hearts out.

They also spoke about the reunion special. Read all about it below.

Share your comment ×