Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘bizarre' dating rumours with David Schwimmer; Says he is like her ‘brother’

Jennifer Aniston has finally reacted to the dating rumours that had surfaced online about her and Friends co-star David Schwimmer dating after their confessions of having a crush on each other back when they were filming the popular sitcom Friends. However, Aniston has dismissed every rumour stating that Schwimmer is like a ‘brother.’

Ross and Rachel's fans really wish that the pair were more than just friends, but we guess that’s not happening as Aniston has denied dating David Schwimmer and called the rumours ‘bizarre.’ Aniston told Entertainment Tonight, via US Weekly, that the rumours had no base. “I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother,” Aniston said.

The actor then added that she understands how the rumours have made people expect that the two have been dating, but she couldn’t quite wrap her head around them herself. “It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true,” Aniston said. The two have worked together for ten years where they played each other’s love interests, Ross and Rachel. In the series, the two had an on-off-and-on-again relationship while they finally ended up together during the last episode of the show.

Previously, during the Friends reunion episode which aired on May 27, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had confessed having crushes on each other while filming for the show, with Schwimmer saying that he had a “major crush on Jen,” and Aniston replying that “it was reciprocated.”

On opening up about why they were never an official couple, Schwimmer had revealed that they were always in relationships with other people and “never crossed that boundary.” Sorry Friends fans, maybe this is for the best!

