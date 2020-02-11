Jennifer Aniston REACTS to Brad Pitt winning his first Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards; Deets Inside

Jennifer Aniston wasn't seen at the Oscars 2020. However, her absence did not stop the Friends alum from congratulating Brad Pitt over his Best Supporting Actor win at the Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt received his first Oscar as an actor at the 92nd Academy Award. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor was nominated for the Best Actor in Supporting Role at the Oscars 2020 and beat Al Pacino, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci and Anthony Hopkins for the trophy. While Jennifer Aniston might have not attended the Oscars to witness the win, she was aware of her ex-husband's achievement. The Morning Show actress made her way to the Oscars after-party which was also attended by Brad and showered him with best wishes over his win.

As per a Page Six report, the former lovebirds were spotted at the star-studded Guy Oseary’s annual Oscars After Party over the weekend. It was then that the ex-flames crossed paths and Jen found the opportunity to congratulate Brad over his win. An onlooker revealed, "Aniston congratulated Pitt on his [Best Supporting Actor] win, [and] they didn’t hang out long." The insider added that there was "no sizzle this time around."

The news about their run-in comes weeks after Jen and Brad caused the internet to meltdown with their quick reunion at the SAG Awards 2020. The two stars won awards in their respective categories. Brad left everything to watch Jen go on stage and receive her award for The Morning Show. As she made her way backstage, Brad reached out to her and congratulated her on the victory, giving the internet the photo they've been waiting for a long time now.

While fans hope that they reunite romantically as well, Brad has made it clear on a couple of occasions that the two stars are just friends.

