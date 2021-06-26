Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets

Matthew Perry had opened up about his anxiety while filming on the sets of Friends in the reunion special episode. Take a look at what Jennifer Aniston has to say.

Friends: The Reunion special took everyone on a nostalgic adventure as the cast from the popular American sitcom returned to the sets after 15 odd years. Fans were elated to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit their old memories while shooting on set. During the special episode, Matthew opened up about the anxiety he faced while he was filming on set. He said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the audience didn’t laugh at his jokes.

On the HBO Max special, Matthew said, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.” He also admitted that it certainly wasn’t healthy. Recently, Jennifer explained that she had no idea about her costar’s struggle with anxiety while they were filming on the show. In an interview with Today, the actress shared, "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture was put on Matthew Perry if he didn't get that laugh and the devastation that he felt.”

Matthew struggled with addiction during his time on the popular sitcom. After an injury in 1997, the star became addicted to Vicodin. He checked into a rehab facility the year later. About 10 years ago, Matthew made the decision to get sober, which has changed his life. He told THR, “The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that.’”

