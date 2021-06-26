  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets

Matthew Perry had opened up about his anxiety while filming on the sets of Friends in the reunion special episode. Take a look at what Jennifer Aniston has to say.
17726 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Friends: The Reunion special took everyone on a nostalgic adventure as the cast from the popular American sitcom returned to the sets after 15 odd years. Fans were elated to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer revisit their old memories while shooting on set. During the special episode, Matthew opened up about the anxiety he faced while he was filming on set. He said that he used to “go into convulsions” if the audience didn’t laugh at his jokes.

On the HBO Max special, Matthew said, “To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh.” He also admitted that it certainly wasn’t healthy. Recently, Jennifer explained that she had no idea about her costar’s struggle with anxiety while they were filming on the show. In an interview with Today, the actress shared, "I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture was put on Matthew Perry if he didn't get that laugh and the devastation that he felt.”

Matthew struggled with addiction during his time on the popular sitcom. After an injury in 1997, the star became addicted to Vicodin. He checked into a rehab facility the year later. About 10 years ago, Matthew made the decision to get sober, which has changed his life. He told THR, “The best thing about me is that if an alcoholic comes up to me and says, ‘Will you help me stop drinking?’ I will say, ‘Yes. I know how to do that.’”

Also Read| Jennifer Aniston open to finding a ‘fantastic partner’ but says marriage is not on her radar

Credits :THRGETTY IMAGESTODAY

You may like these
Jennifer Aniston reacts to co star Matthew Perry’s ‘anxiety and self-torture’ on the Friends sets
Friends Reunion: Here's everything we know about the upcoming HBO Max special so far
Matthew Perry REVEALS when Friends Reunion special will be filmed: We have a busy year coming up
Friends Climax 2.0: Rachel Green ends up with Joey Tribbiani instead of Ross Geller; How would you end series?
Friends: Here's when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and cast will film for the reunion special amid COVID 19
Friends Reunion officially put on hold; makers promise great surprises & behind the scenes footage
close