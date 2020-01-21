Jennifer Aniston reacts to 'crying' Brad Pitt watching her accept the SAG Award: It means everything

Brad Pitt won the internet when he dropped everything to watch Jennifer Aniston receive her award at the SAG Awards 2020. The Morning Show star has now revealed her reaction to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star aka her ex-husband's heartwarming gesture.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt broke the internet after they reunited at the SAG Awards 2020. Giving the picture of the year already, Brad and Jen were all smiles as they crossed paths at the event. However, moments before the heart-shattering moment happened, Brad was caught watching his ex-wife accepting her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show. He dropped everything to watch Jen's acceptance speech. After the award ceremony ended, Jen revealed her thoughts on Brad's heartwarming gesture.

E! News informed Jen about a "crying" Brad watching her receive her award when Jen exclaimed, “No!” When reassured about his reaction, she looked flattered and explained, "It means everything. We all grew up together. This whole room. Their performances move me and excite me! We’re part of a community together…it’s nice to have a night where you dress up and celebrate together.” She has a similar chat with ExtraTV and called his reaction "sweet."

She went on to share her thoughts on winning the award for her show after 20 years. "We've all grown up together, we really have, and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working," she said. "You know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going—and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow," she added.

Jen also confessed she is open to Brad appearing on The Morning Show. Read more: Jennifer Aniston gives an incredible reply when asked if Brad Pitt would star in The Morning Show; Find Out

