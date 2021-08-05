Jennifer Aniston REACTS to SNL’s Vanessa Bayer’s impression of Rachel Green: That’s so not the way I sound

Jennifer Aniston has recalled the first time that she saw SNL star Vanessa Bayer’s impression of Rachel Green. Sharing her initial reaction to the impersonation of one of her most popular characters ever, Aniston, 52 told Instyle Magazine, via Entertainment Weekly, that she didn't believe she was impression worthy. After actually watching the impression, however, the Friends alum recalled having responded with, "That is so not the way I sound."

Later, she revealed to have taken some moment to process the impression, after which she could finally accept it. "Everyone said it was a compliment, but I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of...That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me,'" she added.

Aniston, being the sport that she is, later joined Vanessa Bayer, who was dressed as an earlier version of the character, with the iconic 'Rachel haircut.' In a segment back in 2016, Aniston even shared a joke with Bayer and the audience of how obsessed the latter is about her character, and again, jokingly advised her to drop the bit.

"You know, Friends was, like, five million and five years ago, so I think we've just got to move on," said Aniston, adding that Bayer should 'try to stop texting' her every day. Later, the two, Aniston and Bayer hung out with each other and had a big plate of nachos together!

Meanwhile, commenting on her doppelganger who lip-syncs to Rachel Green's lines on social media, Aniston excitedly told InStyle magazine, via Entertainment Weekly, that in looks, 'she was pretty close' to her actual self.

