Jennifer Aniston RECALLS attending Facts of Life taping as a child for an episode that starred George Clooney

Ahead of their performance of two iconic episodes of television, the cast of Live In Front of a Studio Audience, lead by Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart and more appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the virtual interview, Aniston who is set to play Blair Warner's character recalled attending a taping of The Facts of Life as a child.

The live reenactment of two series, The Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes is slated to release on December 7 on ABC and ahead of the same, Aniston was joined by Ann Dowd, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle union, and Damon Wayans on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. Aniston who grew up in Los Angeles spoke about her childhood connection to The Facts of Life as she recalled attending a taping of the same. Aniston will be playing Blair Warner who was originally played by Lisa Whelchel.

Speaking about the same, she said, "'I sure did. It was 19 -- well, it was -- I can't remember the year. But it was the episode that George Clooney was in." The Friends star further also joked about Clooney's career following his run on The Facts of Life adding that it, "kind of petered out."

For the unreversed, Clooney essayed the role of George Burnett, a handyman who appeared on nearly 17 episodes.

As for the upcoming Live In Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life, the live show has been executive produced by Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux, alongside Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Brent Miller and Jim Burrows.

