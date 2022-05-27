Jennifer Aniston recalls divorce from Brad Pitt on final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On her last visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston brightened up the studio with her energy. The actress was the first guest on the show back in 2003 and now as Ellen says her goodbyes to the long-running talk show Jennifer came in as the last guest on the couch to show support for her friend.

During the chat, Aniston shared how she also felt a bit of the weird when she closed off her 10-season long iconic sitcom, Friends. hse brought in with her a "Thanks for the Memories" mat as a nod to her first appearance on the show when she similarly gave Ellen a "Welcome" mat. Though the actress also revealed that after ending her decade long show, she had to set her life straight. Aniston quipped, "Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a move called The Break-Up," referencing her split with then-husband Brad Pitt.

Meanwhile, the ex-couple has since been known for maintaining their good relationship despite their split. For those unversed, Aniston and Pitt started dating in 1998 and subsequently got married in 2000 before they split in 2005. Though their occasional public sightings do invoke a ray of hope in fans who are still rooting for their reconciliation, recently a source opened up about the two and their potential relationship status upgrade with ET. The insider revealed that no such possibility was in the cards as the two enjoy a cordial and friendly relationship after more than a decade of their divorce.

