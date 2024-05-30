Jennifer Aniston Recalls Getting Help From Nicole Kidman In ‘A Lot Of Hard Things’ While Filming For Just Go With It

Jennifer Aniston recalled getting a lot of help in shoots from Nicole Kidman while the actresses filmed for the movie Just Go With It alongside Adam Sandler. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. star, along with Kidman, Sofia Vergara, Jodie Foster, Noami Watts, and Ana Sawai, participated in The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable discussion with Aniston.

During the conversation, the actress noted that having friendships with actresses in the industry had helped her at various points in her life where she felt stuck or was going through a difficult time.

What did Jennifer Aniston say about Nicole Kidman?

During the round table conversations, Aniston shared that Kidman had been a major helping hand to her while the duo shot in Hawaii for the 2011 film. The Hollywood star turned to Kidman and revealed, "When we did that movie in Hawaii, you helped me out on a lot of hard things that I was going through. Just to have that community, it’s very helpful."

Agreeing with Aniston’s point on female friendships, Watts, too, addressed Kidman and revealed that the actress had been a guiding force to her when she was in need. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Watts said, "I mean, Nic has definitely been a guiding force for me. Not to date us, but it’s a 40-year friendship.” The Mouline Rouge actress then revealed that Watts and herself met first at a pub, where the duo initiated the friendship.

Advertisement

The topic of conversation soon took turns, as none of the actresses went on with their filming experience with Nicole Kidman. The ladies in the conversation talked about films, friendships, and experiences in the industry, all of which they have been a part of for decades.

ALSO READ: 'Nothing Was Not Exciting': Jennifer Aniston Talks About FRIENDS; Says 'It Was Magic'

What did Naomi Watts say about Nicole Kidman?

In one of the previous interviews with an entertainment portal, Watts shared insights about her friendship with Nicole Kidman, which dates back 40 years. The Infinite Storm star shared that when the duo met, "We covered everything—what movies we loved, what friends we had in common, our parents, schools, parties, boyfriends, teenage stuff.”

Watts recalled an incident where she almost missed her bus, and Kidman offered to give her a ride back home. The British actress shared, "Back in the Stone Age, we didn't have cell phones or Uber accounts. And no, our moms were not waiting for us outside.”

She added, But Nic offered to spring for a taxi, and she said she would drop me on the way home, even though it was 20 minutes out of her way and it was an extra $15.00 on the meter."

Naomi Watts and Kidman shared the stage together when the latter was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AFI on April 29.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston Puts On Producer's Hat For Reboot Of 1980s Comedy 9 To 5; Here's What We Know So Far