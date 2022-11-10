Jennifer Aniston receives THIS message from ex Justin Theroux as she reveals her fertility struggle

The Friends star in her recent interview mainly put an end to all the rumours about her marriages and speculations about her not wanting to have children. Recalling how tough it was to deal with at the time, Aniston also revealed how she tried everything to get pregnant and told Allure, "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.' You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

Jennifer Aniston recently turned cover girl for Allure magazine and in her interview, the actress made surprising revelations about her fertility struggles as she revealed after she revealed she faced difficulties to get pregnant through in-vitro fertilization in her late 30s and 40s. The actress also gave a rare insight into her past marriages.

Justin Theroux's reaction to Jennifer Aniston's journey

As the actress also opened up on her previous marriages, ex-husband Justin Theroux made sure to show his support for Aniston as she got honest about her fertility struggles. Theroux left a comment on Jennifer's Instagram post as added a fist bump and heart emoji under the post. The exes have been known to be friends and in the past too we have seen them share cute social media banter with each other.

Jennifer on turning Justin's old office to 'babe cave'

In the same interview Allure, Aniston also sweetly spoke about her ex-husband Justin Theroux while giving a house tour as she showcased his former office which she has now turned into a "babe cave." The actress speaking about his reaction on how she changed his office, added, "This was Justin's office. You can imagine he likes things black and dark. I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over and was like, 'What the f**k did you do?' I said, 'I brought the light back in, buddy.'"

Jennifer and Justin were married for two years and the couple eventually called it quits in 2018. Despite their split, the two have remained close and previously while speaking about his separation from her, Theroux had called it the most gentle separation ever.