Jennifer Aniston reveals her 'midweek mood' from the sets of The Morning Show and its oh so relatable

Jennifer Aniston is currently shooting for The Morning Show season 2. The actress shared yet another photo from the sets of the show.

After months of quarantining at home, Jennifer Aniston is back on the set! The Friends alum recently revealed she has returned to the sets of The Morning Show. The actress is filming for the second season of the hit show. Jen recently revealed she sports a face shield on the sets and also gushed about her hardworking crew. The star has now shared yet another picture from the sets to reveal her mid-week mood. In the shot, Jen is in her character.

The photo has the on-set camera zoom into Jen's reaction to the scene being shot. With her eyes popping out a little, Jennifer has her lips tightly sealed. The actress shared the photo with the caption, "midweek mood" adding the smirk emoji and tagging The Morning Show's Instagram account. The photo was shared on her Instagram Stories.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's Instagram photo here:

The filming of the series' season 2 came to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shoot recently resumed with the OG cast Jennifer, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell featuring in season 2. The trio will be joined by a few new faces. This includes Hasan Minhaj and Julianna Margulies, Variety confirmed. The Morning Show season 2 also stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, Desean Terry, Greta Lee, and Ruairi O’Connor. The makers had previously revealed that the new season will incorporate the COVID-19 pandemic into the plot.

The Morning Show season 2 premiere date is still unknown.

