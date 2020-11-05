Jennifer Aniston reveals her 'mood' amid tension of 2020 US Election result with Reese Witherspoon's help
It has been an intense couple of days since the counting of votes as part of the US Presidential election has begun. While the world waits to learn if Donald Trump returns to the White House as the POTUS or Joe Biden takes over. The anticipation is obviously stressful and Jennifer Aniston is showing her "mood" with a throwback photo from her show The Morning Show. The Friends alum took to her Instagram Stories to share the picture describing the tension.
The photo sees Jennifer and Reese seated on a table with their eyes pinned on the stage. The stress on their face is evident. Jennifer shared the picture to show that the shot perfectly sums up her mood right now. Reese went on to share the story on her Instagram Stories. Jennifer has been actively indulging in activities that could help her 35.7 million followers gain awareness about the elections.
From sharing information on her Stories to posting a photo of sending her vote in-mail, Jennifer's account has been actively engaging in awareness posts. "I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting)," Jen said while sharing her photo of mailing her vote.
"Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency," she added. Read her whole post below:
#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science... too many people have died. ⠀ I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀ This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ PS - It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible
