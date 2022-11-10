Jennifer Aniston reveals IVF journey, SLAMS claims she, Brad Pitt broke up "Because I wouldn't give him a kid"

Popular Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her struggles in life, especially during the phase of her In vitro fertilization (IVF) journey. She has finally come out of her shell and has opened up about her two previous marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux respectively, and the fact she has remained childless. The star, who rose to fame after the popular Television show Friends, also said that the pregnancy rumors and speculations didn't upset her and now she is better than before.

Jennifer has finally broken silence on her two previous marriages with actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux respectively, and the fact she has remained child-less. She told Allure, "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

In an exclusive conversation with Allure magazine, the Friends fame star said, "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

She even spoke about her journey through IVF. She said, “I have spent so many years protecting my story about IVF. I'm so protective of these parts because I feel like there's so little that I get to keep to myself. The [world] creates narratives that aren't true, so I might as well tell the truth. I feel like I'm coming out of hibernation. I don't have anything to hide."

Jennifer on her split with Brad Pitt

Jennifer slammed rumour mongers which claimed that she had split from husband Brad Pitt in 2005 after 5 years of marriage because she chose career over kids.

Speaking to Allure, she said, "It was absolute lies. The narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer recently reunited with her Friends cast mates for an HBO Max unscripted television special titled Friends: The Reunion in May 2021.

Also Read: Matthew Perry reveals he was 'crushing badly' on THIS Friends co-star who rejected his advances