Jennifer Aniston reveals the most CHALLENGING task during the quarantine & it's not sitting at home

Jennifer Aniston has been homebound since the lockdown took place. The Friends alum reveals the most challenging part of it.

The Coronavirus outbreak has forced Hollywood stars to practice social distancing and go into a state of quarantine. Many stars are using this opportunity to stay at home and spend time with their families. While it is a good break from hectic work schedules, the constant state of stillness could leave several stars restless. However, Jennifer Aniston doesn't mind being locked down at home. The Friends alum joined Jimmy Kimmel for a Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode and confessed the lockdown is "kind of a dream."

“I’m a born agoraphobe. This is kind of a dream – not a dream, it’s obviously a nightmare. But, for me personally, it’s not been that much of a challenge," she said. So what is the most challenging task Jen faces during the quarantine? The Morning Show star revealed watching the news is the most challenging thing to do these days.

"The most challenging thing is watching news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there," she said. The actress added her “favourite thing in the world” is cleaning dishes. Explaining the reason, she says it's “because not only are you doing your dishes, but you’re washing your hands”.

Jennifer was also in the news this week for her special act towards a nurse infected with Coronavirus. During the episode, the late-night host organised a video call with cardiovascular nurse Kimball Fairbanks from Utah. "We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” Kimmel said before surprising the nurse.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you. I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal," she said before giving her a gift certificate worth $10,000 so she could order food.

