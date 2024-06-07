Jennifer Aniston Reveals One Thing Lisa Kudrow Hated During Filming Of Friends; Check It Out

Jennifer Aniston is popularly known for portraying the character of Rachel Green in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. While the show ended 20 years ago, the cast members have been close to each other. In conversation with Quinta Bruson for Variety’s show, the actress recalled her memories of filming on Warner Bros. sets with her cast members.

The actress also spilled beans over the one thing that her co-star Lisa Kudrow hated while on the show. Moreover, the Just Go With It star got emotional as she recalled memories from the show's sets.

What is the one thing Lisa Kudrow hated about the sets of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.?

While in conversation with the Abbott Elementary star, Aniston shared that Kudrow hated it when the live audience laughed at a scene before she finished her dialogue. The Murder Mystery actress revealed, “Lisa Kudrow, by the way, hated when the audience laughed.” Surprised at Aniston’s statement, Brunson said, “She did?” The actress then went on to state, “She’d be like, ‘I’m not done! It’s not that funny!’”

Speaking of the live audience, Aniston felt that they were the best kind of multi-cameras during those times. The Morning Show actress also proposed to the fellow actress, who seemed to be a fan of live audiences too, to work together.

The Hollywood star proposed, “I think you and I could do one together—hello?—because it was a pretty nice experience, and we can bring it back to whatever we want.”

During the interview, Aniston recalled pulling a prank on Lisa Kudrow while the latter was in the salon getting her colored.

Jennifer Aniston’s prank on Lisa Kudrow

Addressing the bond that the cast members of the sitcom from 30 years ago shared, Aniston recalled pulling a prank on Kudrow, with Matthew Perry on his side, while she was in the salon. The Wanderlust actress confessed, “Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored.”

She added, “So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up—she was in the sink—and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair.” Jennifer continued, “It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday.”

After talking tons about her time with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S., the We Are The Millers star turned teary-eyed. The main cast members of the show have remained close to this date, disclosed Aniston.

She went on to reveal, “The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us—all six of us—we never could imagine.”

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is available to stream on Max.

