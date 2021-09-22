Jennifer Aniston reveals receiving HILARIOUS Friends quotes from fans amid dating rumours with David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston has opened up on her hilarious experience while unexpected rumours about her dating Friends co-star David Schwimmer cropped up! The actress, 52, revealed to have been surprised the most when the rumour about her romancing David had come up, and people couldn’t keep from sending her Friends related quotes!

“That’s really funny,” Aniston told Marie Claire Australia, via EOnline. “I was just saying, ‘I hadn’t heard a word of this.’ Honestly,” she revealed, while opening up on her first reaction as she heard the news. The Morning Show actress then said that she received some hilarious Friends related texts from other people. “I thought you were on a break, LOL,” Aniston shared one of them! While not understanding what exactly was going on, Aniston recalled going online to probe the matter. “That is the funniest rumour that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time,” she said.

For the unversed, during Friends: The Reunion, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer, aka Ross and Rachel from the popular television sitcom Friends had publicly revealed about having “major” crushes on each other but also insisted that they were never anything beyond good friends. “It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said, during the reunion episode, adding that they “respected” each other and the line they had set for themselves.

However, some Friends fans couldn’t keep from shipping the two of them. Later, according to a report by Closer Magazine, the duo was spending time with each other, but Schwimmer’s representatives were quick to deny the story and termed it as falsehood. Aniston also called David her “brother” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, and shut down dating rumours once and for all.

