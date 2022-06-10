Jennifer Aniston reveals Sebastian Stan would have been THIS character if he was on Friends

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan recently sat together for an interesting chat for Variety's Actors on Actors segment and it was a delightful conversation. The duo discussed everything from being game to working on a rom-com together to Friends and Aniston also picked the character that Stan would have been perfect to play on the show.

Sebastian opened up on being a fan of Friends and revealed that it has got him through "a lot of lonely nights." Responding to Stan, the actress agreed and added, "It’s a friend to have in the room sometimes." Turning her attention to Sebastian, Jennifer then said that he would have been a great cast member on the show and said, "You would have been Joey."

Although Stan seemed to have a different character in mind as he said, "And my friends would always go around and be like, ‘Who are you most like?’ I always came closest to Chandler because I get very sort of neurotic,” he says. “And I just used to die laughing", via Variety.

Despite her longstanding career, one of Jennifer's most loved and iconic projects has been Friends and the actress during her conversation with the Pam & Tommy star also opened up about shooting the reunion special on the show's set again and revealed that it was "creepy" how everything was exactly the same on the set and added that the cast members including Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and her felt like they had time travelled.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston recalls divorce from Brad Pitt on final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show