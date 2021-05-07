Jennifer Aniston reveals she’s vaccinated & feeling ‘soooo good’; Asks fans to help people amid COVID crisis

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she had been fully vaccinated for COVID through an Instagram post. Scroll down to see what else the actress said.

As the COVID crisis progresses, the world’s medical systems are also working very hard and providing vaccines to everyone! Along with the commoners, many celebrities have gotten vaccinated for the lethal disease that took over the world in early 2020. The most recent person to join the list was Friends alum, Jennifer Aniston. Taking to her Instagram just a few minutes ago, the actress revealed that she had received both her COVID vaccine shots and revealed how she’s feeling.

The Just Go With It actress shared a picture of herself opening her arms and looking up, the photo was most likely from a photoshoot, but it truly expressed the joy Aniston is probably feeling right now. The actress also wrote: “Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good. We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family. See more in my bio for ways to help those who need it during this crisis.”

In other news, back in March 2021, InTouch Weekly reported that the 52-year-old actress is dating a mystery man and shared ‘tons’ in common with him. Although the star hasn’t gone public with any sort of romantic relationship, the source implied that things are going well between the two. Speaking of the new man’s personality, the source explained the man is ‘handsome’, makes the actress laugh and she ‘feels safe’ with him. "He was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing." Both the actress and her significant other "love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs," added the source.

