Jennifer Aniston reveals she 'takes care' of best friend Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are friendship goals. The dynamic duo has managed to be friends for almost three decades and have got each other’s back. But it looks like Adam Sandler doesn’t approve of Jennifer’s choice of men. The ‘Friends’ alum has recently revealed on a live chat show that the ‘Big Daddy Star’ tends to tease her for her dating choices. In the show, when she was asked whether she and Sandler advise each other since the two have been friends for ages. She replied, No. “If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating.”, Aniston said, making the audience laugh.

Aniston loves to take care of Adam

While on the show, the 54-year-old didn’t miss a chance to take a jibe at her best friend. The Emmy winner said that she loves to take care of him. “He’s so concerned about taking care of everyone else, which he does. But he doesn’t take care of himself”. Later, she apologized by saying “I’m sorry to call you out on national television, but you have to know this.”

Jennifer Aniston on her upcoming film “Murder Mystery 2”

According to Aniston, she and Sandler had a lot of fun together on the sets of Murder Mystery 2. She used to prepare teas and smoothies for him. The action-packed ‘Murder Mystery’ sequel is going to be the third movie Adam and Jennifer are doing together after the original 2019 film and 2011’s movie “Just Go With It”. The first season of the show was a blockbuster when it was released in 2019. It’s the story of an NYC police official and his wife who go on an exotic vacation to save their marriage but wind up being falsely accused of committing a murder. The upcoming sequel is set to hit the screens on March 31, exclusively on Netflix.

Also read: ‘He crushed it’, Adam Sandler reacts to Chris Rock’s digs at Will and Jada Smith on Netflix live comedy | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler team up for another thrilling case | PINKVILLA