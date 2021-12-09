Jennifer Aniston REVEALS she was bullied over vaccination stance: I don’t understand the disconnect right now

Jennifer Aniston, star of Friends, has confessed that she has been "bullied" and labelled a "liberal vax-hole" for her anti-vaccine stance. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed the information when asked whether tabloid coverage may reduce the appeal of seeing her on film.

Aniston responded, “It’s a fine line to walk, maintaining some sort of mystery, but also being able to participate in current society — going out to dinner or being on Instagram." Aniston claimed that since the pandemic started, she had gone to the same "five restaurants" since they demanded vaccination certificates. She said as per Entertainment Tonight, “You know, someone literally called me a ‘liberal Vax-hole’ the other day,” she said. I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to be sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about.”

However, Aniston previously discussed the consequences of her vocal support for Covid-19 immunisation, telling InStyle that she had broken off ties with some individuals whose opinions were swayed by "fear and propaganda." She said at the time as per ET, “There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who recorded the second season of Apple's The Morning Show during the pandemic, hasn't left California since January 2020 and has "like, five houses I've been to" since then. She did, however, say that "I do think we're getting closer" to the end of the pandemic, and that she's "excited — and terrified — to get on a plane again."