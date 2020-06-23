Jennifer Aniston REVEALS she watched Friends bloopers with Courteney Cox; Lisa Kudrow gives update on reunion

Jennifer Aniston confessed to Lisa Kudrow that recently, Courteney Cox and she watched compilations of Friends bloopers. On the other hand, Lisa also revealed some details about their upcoming reunion, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Variety's Actors on Actors @HOME edition, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow had a mini Friends reunion, where they spoke about their respective shows, The Morning Show and Space Force. Moreover, the lovely ladies also spoke passionately about the memories they shared from the sets of their iconic sitcom, Friends, that made them household names. Given that the world is on quarantine mode currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, when Lisa asked Jennifer if she has been catching up on Friends, the latter had a very interesting answer to give.

"I love it. I love stumbling on a Friends episode. This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing. And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves," Anison recalled. Even Kudrow confessed she spends hours sometimes watching the funny bloopers. The real-life besties also shared some of their favourite bloopers including the iconic bagpipes shenanigans where no one could keep a straight face.

Moreover, the two stars also spoke candidly about how they are looking forward to the reunion, which had to be halted due to COVID-19. Jennifer revealed that there are certain aspects of the upcoming special that even they are not aware of with Lisa adding that the cast members are meant to be surprised as well.

However, as it was confirmed earlier, Aniston and Kudrow reiterated that the reunion is not scripted and they will not be playing Rachel and Phoebe.

"Yeah, no. I will not be Phoebe," Lisa joked while Jennifer quipped, "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."

Reportedly, the Friends reunion is looking at shooting in August. When it will be available for fans is up for debate.

