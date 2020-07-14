Jennifer Aniston reveals she's in the mood to cuddle; Friends alum shares a glimpse of her 'self portrait'

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her "mood" while giving us a glimpse at her post-workout portrait.

Jennifer Aniston has been quarantining in her Los Angeles home, like other Hollywood celebrities, since the lockdown began. Over the months, the Friends alum has given us sneak peek into her time in lockdown. From cleaning her closet to joining Lisa Kudrow for a mini-Friends reunion, Jen has kept herself busy. The actress was also seen urging fans to sport a mask as a fight against the spread of Coronavirus. Now, The Morning Show star reveals she is the mood of cuddling with her pooch.

Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture of a baby embraced by a dog. The pet and child duo napping had Jen wanting the same "mood". To be honest, we too wouldn't mind something similar. After she revealed what she was in the mood of, the actress shared a "post-workout self portrait" with her foot peeping on one corner of the frame.

Check out the photos below:

Us Weekly recently reported that Jennifer has been putting her lockdown time to good use. A source told the international outlet that the actress has been writing lately. "Jen has been writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts while in quarantine. She’s a homebody, so this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative," the insider revealed.

Jen also made the headlines recently when it was revealed that Katy Perry has picked Jen as the singer's daughter's godmother. "Katy and Jen are very close. During lockdown, they went for socially distanced walks and spent lots of time catching up. She is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her," a source told The Mirror.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Share your comment ×