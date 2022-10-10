Jennifer Aniston REVEALS The Morning Show Season 3 is 'halfway' through filming; Everything To Know

Jennifer Aniston just revealed some exciting news for The Morning Show fans on Instagram! Jen - who plays Alex Levy, a formidable talk show host, in the popular AppleTV+ series - shared some fun photos and videos from the sets of The Morning Show with her 40+ million IG followers and gave an update on how Season 3's filming has almost reached its halfway mark.

The next video, which had Jennifer Aniston fans laughing out loud, sees the Friends star dressed in a black bathrobe with glasses on and blonde locks curled to perfection, revealing how she suffered from a fake tan failure, while her makeup artist had to scrub off the orange from one of her foot inside a sink. "Note to self: Hands and feet, you must lotion before you spray tan because otherwise, you end up with this situation," Aniston can be heard quipping before the camera zooms in on her orange foot being washed. Another photo features the Wonder Wheel on Coney Island at night. Sharing a more candid snap, we see the Golden Globe-winning actress, dressed as Alex Levy in a crisp black suit with brown fuzzy slippers, taking a short nap between takes on a cozy blue couch.

Jennifer Aniston, who won a SAG award for her fabulous performance as Alex Levy on The Morning Show, treated us all with her latest IG post, featuring a BTS look at the show's third season. The first photo is a selfie of Jen donning protective gear while getting her hair done. Her straight face expression and black and white collared sweater will surely leave you chuckling. Next up, Aniston shared a video of Alex Levy's dog jumping up and down, as he plays around with a crew member. You can hear Jennifer in the background marvelling at the adorable dog. In another night shoot picture, the 53-year-old actress, dressed in an all-black athleisure attire with matching sneakers and a white snapback, is seen posing with a crew member, near camera equipment.

Jen's caption reads as: "Almost halfway through filming season 3 of @themorningshow show Sneak peek." With almost 2 million likes to her post, Jennifer Aniston's famous friends took to the comments section to ask an important question. Aniston's The Morning Show co-star and close friend Reese Witherspoon quipped, "Wait ... are we really???" On the other hand, Jeremy Renner joked, "Still not halfway though Jen." Amongst those who hit a like on Jen's post include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rachel Zegler, Awkwafina and Jonathan Van Ness.

Could we BE more excited for The Morning Show Season 3?! Share your excitement for the upcoming season with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

The Morning Show Season 3: All the Details

The Morning Show Season 3 was officially renewed in January with Charlotte Stroud as the new showrunner. Joining Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup will be Jon Hamm, who was confirmed to star in the third season as a media mogul, a potentially intense rival to Crudup's Cory Ellison.

In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Aniston teased where Alex Levy's storyline is heading in The Morning Show Season 3: "I think it's time to see Alex find some love and some passion. She could put the controls down and go into the vulnerability of opening up her heart, which I don't think she's ever really quite done. She needs a good girlfriend! Chip [Mark Duplass] is Chip, but come on. [laughs] We need her to go out and have a girls' night — and not well. Messy! I want to see her go to the supermarket and just walk around the world and get out of her ivory tower a little bit."

Meanwhile, in an interview with Deadline, former The Morning Show showrunner Kerry Ehrin - who continues to be a consultant on the series - not only teased "a time jump" in the works but also remarked on Reese Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson's future storyline: "Well, I definitely want to see more of Bradley and Laura [Peterson, Julianna Margulies]." A love triangle is sure to be brewing between Bradley, Laura and Cory, as Ellison revealed his true feelings to Jackson at the end of The Morning Show Season 2.

A release date for The Morning Show Season 3 is yet to be set, but we can expect it to drop sometime next year.