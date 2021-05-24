Jennifer Aniston REVEALS what she took from Friends Reunion set; THIS was originally meant for Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed the one thing she took home from the sets of Friends Reunion which the group recently filmed in LA.

Friends alum and movie star Jennifer Aniston has recently been all over the news for the much-anticipated Freinds reunion, and while promoting the special reunion episode, the actress recently revealed what she took from the set!

The Morning Show actress, 52, spoke to People magazine and revealed: “I went into [Monica's] line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore,” Jennifer said of the items she took from the set as the show wrapped up. She also admitted that she does “still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits.” “It’s floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck and little ruffle cap sleeves,” Jennifer recalled, recalling the dress Monica aka Courteney Cox wore on the show. If you haven’t marked your calendar already, the Friends: The Reunion premieres on May 27!

If you missed it, last week, the cast spoke to People and reflected on what their character’s would be doing today. Courteney stated: “I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them,” she revealed. “Whether it’s the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she’d be so annoying. She’d be at the head of the PTA or something.”

Lisa Kudrow who played Phoebe said her character would probably: "be living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids, and she's in charge of the arts program for the school," the actress said. "And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was." Chandler "would be a wonderful father," said Perry, 51. "And a wonderful comedy writer." LeBlanc said Joey "would have opened a chain of sandwich shops." Added Perry: "And eaten all the sandwiches." As for Ross, aside from "playin' with the bones" as a palaeontologist, Schwimmer, 54, said, "he would've invested in Joey's sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids." "Dinosaur-themed sandwich shop," added LeBlanc. "Bronto-burger."

Credits :People magazine

