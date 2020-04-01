Jennifer Aniston Rewind: When Brad Pitt RUINED his chances of reconciliation with Jen after kissing Angelina

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reportedly gave their relationship a second shot before Jen filed for a divorce. However, Brad's kiss with Angelina Jolie ruined their chances of reconciliation.

The internet is filled with theories that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have reconciled. While there hasn't been convincing proof of it, this isn't the first time the couple's reconciliation reports are making the headlines. Back in 2005, Brad and Jennifer tried to mend their relationship, after his relationship with Angelina Jolie left tongues wagging. They tried to get back together despite the split. However, a forbidden kiss broke Jennifer and Brad's marriage for good. Back in 2005, reports did the rounds suggesting that Brad and Jen are finding their way back to each other.

Yes, Jen and Brad parted ways but the divorce proceedings hadn't begun. Although they were spending time apart, the wedding rings were still on. An insider told Mirror UK that Brad made his way to Jen's 37th birthday, on February 11, 2005, which took place weeks after they had separated. Eyewitnesses told the outlet then the couple walked hand-in-hand and sported their wedding rings. “It was if the past few weeks hadn't happened. Over dinner they couldn't keep their hands off each other,” a source revealed at the time.

Sources also revealed they had taken up marriage counseling and began dating. However, something went horribly wrong which forced Jen to file for divorce. Brad was seen “kissing and holding” his “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star around the time Jen filed for the divorce. Brangelina was at the Parker Meridian Hotel in Palm Springs on a promotional magazine shoot when the reported kiss took place. Jen had enough of it and filed irreconcilable differences. Brad denied cheating with Angelina.

The former couple has come a long way since. Brad made his way to Jen's 50th birthday party last year, giving fans a hope that they reunited. This year, they gave fans a treat by reuniting in the backstage of the SAG Awards 2020. There are now rumours that the couple is planning a beach wedding. Read about it here: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston having a romantic beach wedding in Cabo?

