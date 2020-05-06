Jennifer Aniston Rewind: When Friends star stated she would love Brad Pitt for rest of her life after divorce

In an explosive 2006 Vanity Fair interview, Jennifer Aniston got brutally honest about her divorce with Brad Pitt and the rise of Brangelina. Read below to know why the Friends star shared that she would love her ex-husband for the rest of her life.

One fateful day in October 2005 saw the end of the ultimate Hollywood power couple before the birth of Brangelina; Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. The star-crossed lovers who were set on a blind date fell deeply in love and then got married would not have their happily ever after as one would have imagined it to be for them. Brad quickly moved on to Angelina Jolie, with media going on a rampage of Brangelina's love affair being responsible for Jennifer's broken heart. While Brangelina started the family life pretty early into their relationship, Aniston mended herself with help from her close friends.

In an explosive 2006 Vanity Fair interview, the Friends star bared her soul and spoke about the heartbreak she went through because of the divorce as well as her feelings towards Brangelina. Jennifer confessed that she "upset," "lonely," "confused," and even had a little pity party for herself post her divorce. However, the actress was also doing really well as she's a tough cookie and believes in therapy along with having an "unbelievable support team." Moreover, while addressing Brad and Angelina's vacationing moments in Kenya, along with their son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Aniston exclaimed that she was shocked by it as the rest of the world was too.

"I can't say it was one of the highlights of my year. Who would deal with that and say, 'Isn’t that sweet! That looks like fun!'? But shit happens. You joke and say, 'What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,'" the 51-year-old actress stated.

However, Jennifer also spoke kindly of Brad and her marriage with him, even though it was short-lived. Talking about how lucky she was to have experienced it and that she wouldn't know what she knows now if she hadn't been married to Pitt, Aniston shared, "I love Brad; I really love him. I will love him for the rest of my life. He’s a fantastic man. I don’t regret any of it, and I’m not going to beat myself up about it. We spent seven very intense years together; we taught each other a lot—about healing, and about fun."

"We helped each other through a lot, and I really value that. It was a beautiful, complicated relationship. The sad thing, for me, is the way it’s been reduced to a Hollywood cliché—or maybe it’s just a human cliché. I have a lot of compassion for everyone going through this," Jennifer concluded to Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, rumours have been rife about a possible reconciliation between the ex-flames, especially after their first public reunion together, post their divorce, at the SAG Awards 2020. While Brad and Angelina headed for splitsville in 2016, Jennifer and Justin Theroux got divorced in 2018.

