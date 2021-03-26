Jennifer Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux to make cameo in Sex & the City reboot? Jokes ‘waiting to hear from SJP’

Justin Theroux recently spoke about making a comeback to the Sex and the City franchise, scroll down to see what he said.

Jennifer Aniston’s ex and Hollywood veteran Justin Theroux, who famously appeared on Sex and the City, recently revealed if he’d ever make a comeback in the upcoming reboot, And Just Like That. For the unversed, Justin appeared twice on Sex and the City (show) as two different characters. He first appeared in season one’s episode “The Monogamists” playing an acquaintance of Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) friend Stanford (Willie Garson) named Jared. Then in season two’s episode “Shortcomings” Justin played Vaughn Wysel, a short-story writer who Carrie briefly dates.

Now, the 49-year-old actor told E! News that if he’d ever return to the iconic franchise. “Let me check my email or see if anyone called,” Justin joked when the tabloid asked him. “I still have no email from Sarah Jessica.” Justin then went on to call the show a “rite of passage” for New York City actors. “The joke is that show — because it was such a wild success and those girls dated around so much — [was] that they basically went through every actor in New York City,” Justin said. “So, it just, sort of, the pinwheel came back and the arrow pointed at me, and I was, like, ‘I guess I gotta do another one.’”

While the SATC reboot--And Just Like That, is much anticipated by fans and fashionistas alike, most details about the film are being kept under wraps. But earlier this week, David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady on the sitcom, opened up about the revival of the series in an interview with Us Weekly. “I really love that show. I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back,” he said.

