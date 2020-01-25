Jennifer Aniston’s first celebrity crush was THIS megastar; Find Out

Jennifer Aniston spilled some lesser-known details about her love life on The Ellen DeGeneres show. Read on to know what she said.

By now, it’s clear that Jennifer Aniston loves breaking the internet because everything she does or says goes viral within seconds. After sending social media into a frenzy with her and Brad Pitt’s too adorable to handle reunion at SAG Awards 2020, the 50-year-old actress spilled another detail of her love life that got her fans all excited. Jen hosted the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and was joined by actor Will Ferrell. During the course of the show, the two locked horns in a game of Burning Questions.

Answering a series of questions about herself, Jen ended up revealing a lot of secrets about her love life by the end of the game. During the quiz, the two were asked to reveal their first celebrity crushes and the actress did not shy away from announcing that it was singer Shaun Cassidy. Will, on the other hand, revealed that he had a crush on Erin Moran's Happy Days character Joanie, Following this, Jen and Will were asked to name their first kiss.

While the 52-year-old actor found it hard to recall who it was, “Abby? Gabby? I'll split the difference,” Jen answered in a heartbeat. “Mine was with a young man named Christian,” Jen replied. When asked to name one thing they have tried and would never try again, the two agreed that scuba diving is something they'll never try again. “I don't need to live under there,” Jen said. According to a report by ET, the actress’s now ex-husband, Justin Theroux, nearly died while scuba diving during their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

Check out the video here:

Read More