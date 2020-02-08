Jennifer Aniston’s hilarious welcome post for Matthew Perry on Instagram has something to do with transponding

Jennifer Aniston welcomes Matthew Perry on instagram with an adorable throwback picture and a hilarious caption with a famous Friends reference. Read on to know more.

The friends are reuniting on Instagram and their social media interactions have made the world a better place for everyone. After Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram account ended up breaking the Internet, Matthew Perry surprised his fans by joining the Insta family and he was instantly welcomed be her Friends co-stars in the most adorable ways. After Lisa Kudrow, Aniston was the latest one to welcome Perry to Instagram and her post is a treat of all the fans who still binge-watch the sitcom after all these years.

To welcome her friend, Jen posted the sweetest throwback pic of her (50) and Perry (50). Alongside the picture she wrote, “I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER.” It is a caption that can only be truly appreciated by a loyal Friends fans. For the unversed, the caption is a reference to the season four episode when Rachel (Aniston) and Monica (Courteney Cox) lose their apartment to Chandler (Perry) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) during a made up of questions about each other. Rachel and Monica fail to correctly answer the tie-breaker question about Chandler’s job.

“What is Chandler Bing's job?” David Schwimmer’s Ross asks. As close as they were, Chandler’s friends never knew what he did for a living. So, in a desperate attempt to win the game, Aniston blurts out that he is a “transponster,” which, of course, turns out to be a wrong answer. “That's not even a word!" Monica cries. It wasn’t hard for the fans to get the reference considering it is still our favourite sitcom and we are all guilty of watching it on a loop.

Aniston's post comes a day after Kudrow (56), celebrated Perry's arrival with another Friends reference caption. “Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife," she wrote alongside a throwback picture with Perry. While Cox did not share a post on her handle, she expressed her excitement in Kudrow’s comment section. “Yes Matty!!!” Perry joined Instagram on February 6 and he already has about 3.8 million subscribers.

