Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock open up about dating the same actor: He seems to have a type

During an interview, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock opened up about dating the same actor in the past. Read on to know what they had to say.

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock’s dating history has a Hollywood actor in common and they opened up about dating him in their latest interview together. Jennifer (51) and Sandra (55) both dated actor Tate Donovan back in the day and finally spoke about it in a candid conversation with Interview magazine. There was no awkwardness between the two as they recalled dating the man. Referring to him as “our boyfriend” Sandra jokingly said that he was a patient human being, given that he dated both the actresses.

Jennifer added that the actor had a type. “Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous,” Sandra added. Sandra and Tate dated from 1990 to 1994. Shortly after dating her, the actor moved on to Jen, who he dated from 1995 to 1998. But here the most amazing fact about Jen and Tate -- the actor also appeared on Friends as Rachel’s boyfriend and the two were dating in both real and reel life. His character was written off after they decided to call it quits in real life.

During the interview, Sandra asked what keeps Jen so positive and joyful all the time and the actress said it had everything to do with her destabilized childhood. He regularly saw people being mean and unkind to each other and he always knew that she would never want anybody to feel like she did when she was at home. And that is why she makes sure she is always kind to people around her and make them feel good. She said that she never wants to experience what she felt as a child ever again.

Read More