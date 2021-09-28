Jennifer Aniston says ‘it’s time’ for her to be in a relationship: I’m ready to share myself with another

It has definitely been a huge concern for Jennifer Aniston fans as to why the actress hasn't been in a proper relationship since her divorce with Justin Theroux. During a chat with SiriusXM’s Bruce Bozzi, the Friends alum has finally shared an update about her love life, and she has admitted to being ready for a relationship.

"I think it's time," Aniston began at the show, via ET Canada. "I think I'm ready to share myself with another," she added, stating that she wanted to be 'her own woman' which led to her not being in a relationship for a long time. "I loved really being my own woman, without being a part of a couple, where I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time," Aniston said.

When asked whether she has been dating anyone, Aniston had a clear answer about the time not being right for her, as she is 'getting there.' The Morning Show star, 52, stated that she couldn't date amid the pandemic despite others utilizing the moment to find love. "I’m curious to walk up to those people [ones who are dating amid COVID-19] and go. ‘So what, how did, what happened?’" Aniston joked!

Although the actress confessed about being ready to finally be in a relationship, she has also admitted to having no one important in her life love life wise. She also observed how dating has changed over the years, calling it 'weird.' However, we do hope Jen finds love and stays happy however she wants to!

ALSO READ: Jennifer Aniston recalls being ‘screamed out & cried out’ while filming The Morning Show S2 amid pandemic