Jennifer Aniston says 'love you' in a goofy birthday tribute for ex Justin Theroux with his shirtless photo

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a funny birthday tribute for her ex Justin Theroux as she shared a cheeky image of him in a shirtless avatar. Sharing the throwback photos, Aniston confessed her love for JT saying "love you" in a sweet birthday tribute for him. Talk about setting examples for being the best friendly exes in Hollywood.

Justin Theroux turned 50 on August 10 and his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston made sure to make his birthday special by sharing an adorable post to wish him on social media. Aniston shared two photos of Theroux, each capturing his different side as she sent her warm wishes for him. In the first photo, Theroux was seen all suited up, giving an intense look. Sharing the same, Jen captioned it as "Happy Birthday JT" along with emojis that capture the celebratory spirit.

In her second post on the Instagram story, the Friends star showed fans a rather goofy side of Justin as she posted a shirtless photo of him. Along with the photo, Jennifer wrote, "Truly one of a kind. Love you."

Check out Jennifer Aniston's Instagram story here:

Re-sharing Aniston's birthday wish for him on his Instagram, Justin expressed his thanks with adorable emojis.

Aniston's sweet post for Justin comes as no surprise considering the duo is known to have been friendly exes since a long time. Aniston and Theroux had tied the knot in 2015 after dating for nearly four years. Although they eventually parted ways in 2018. Despite their split, Jennifer and Justin have always maintained a cordial relation and have the kindest things to say about each other.

