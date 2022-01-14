Jennifer Aniston says 'Okay humidity' as she flaunts her wavy tresses in no makeup selfies; SEE PICS

Jennifer Aniston can carry every look with the same amount of panache and her latest selfies are proof of it. The 52-year-old actress left fans stunned as she dropped new selfies of herself showing off her natural wavy tresses. Aniston posted two no-makeup selfies that showed her gorgeous wavy strands styled in a deep part in a quirky look.

Aniston sharing the two selfies, in her captions mentioned, "Okay, Humidity…⁣

Let’s go…" as she tagged her recently launched haircare brand, Lolavie. The actress received a lot of love from her fans and friends who couldn't stop raving about her stunning photos.

Actress Ali Wentworth was mighty impressed by Aniston's look and commented on the Friends star's post saying, "Sexy bed hair though…." Also, Sara Foster added, "Honestly, I'm very into it." Jennifer also received love from Rita Wilson and Michelle Pfeiffer who loved her new selfies.

Check out Jennifer Aniston's post here:

As for her haircare brand, Aniston has already received a seal of approval from her ex-husband Justin Theroux. The actor in December posted a photo of the LolvaVie Perfecting Leave-In on his Instagram Story and raved about it. He wrote, "Thank you b. & @lolavie," Theroux said and further also added that it works, thus showing that he's already become a big fan of the brand.

On the work front, Jennifer is all set to begin work on the next season of The Morning Show which recently got renewed for a third season. The AppleTV+ series has also won the actress a nomination at the SAG Awards 2022.

