Jennifer Aniston says 'one for the memories' as she posts BTS snaps from Facts of Life re-enactment special

Jennifer Aniston appeared in the third installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience on Tuesday night as she teamed up with Jon Stewart, Will Arnett, John Lithgow, Kevin Hart and more for a special re-enactment episode of Facts of Life. The actress portrayed the Facts of Life character Blair Warner, originally played by Lisa Whelchel. After the re-enactment episode aired, Jennifer took to Instagram to share some BTS photos from the same.

In the photos, the actress was seen posing for adorable snaps with legendary American Television writer and producer, Norman Lear. Another photo also showed Aniston getting ready to essay the look of Whelchel's Blair Warner from the 80s sitcom. Along with the photos, the Friends star mentioned in her captions how special it was to work on this project. Jennifer wrote, "One for the memories. Norman Lear. Jimmy Kimmel. Cast of my dreams. Facts of Life. Different Strokes. Blair. Lisa Whelchel."

Aniston's post soon received a lot of love from her fans as well as friends. Courteney Cox left a comment admiring Jennifer and wrote, "I love this! And you!" Also, Ryan Reynolds commented with a string of heart emojis on the post.

This edition of Live in Front of a Studio Audience was executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, Norman Lear and also Aniston's ex-husband, Justin Theroux, among others.

The live reenactment of two series, Facts of Life and Diff'rent Strokes aired on December 7 on ABC and apart from Aniston it also starred Kathryn Hahn, Ann Dowd, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle union, and Damon Wayans.

