Jennifer Aniston says ‘something’s coming’ as she flaunts her curls in THESE aesthetic PHOTOS

Jennifer Aniston has recently taken to her Instagram account to post some super aesthetic pictures of herself flaunting her wavy hair and curls while posing for some pictures in what seems to be a photoshoot setting. Taking to her social media platform, the Friends star, clad in all black, won several hearts with her recent gorgeous pictures.

Aniston’s post has already garnered more than 900k likes. Captioning the post as, “something’s coming,” Jennifer made sure to keep her fans on their toes about her new project. Many speculate that the actress would launch her new makeup line, while others think the photoshoot is for another movie or series that she might be joining. In the comments section, fans have been calling her ‘gorgeous,’ ‘beautiful,’ and stating that they are ‘ready’ for whatever the star is up to. The pictures show off Aniston’s formal attire with a skirt, black blazer, and jet black heels.

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s post here:

Recently, Aniston’s The Morning Show has also released the official trailer for Season 2, in which Aniston’s Alex Levy fights the toxic work culture of their media house, supported by Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass’ Charlie Black, Nestor Carbonell’s Yanko Flores, Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan, among others. New cast members include Hasan Minhaj as Alex’s morning show successor Eric Normani, Julianna Margulies as UBA’s new anchor Laura Peterson, and Will Arnett as Doug Klassen.

Season 2 of The Morning Show is slated to release on September 17 on Apple TV.

